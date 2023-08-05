Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): A man has been arrested in Prayagraj for allegedly thrashing his 65-year-old father to death. The incident took place at Mirapur locality under Attarsuiya police station area limits on Thursday night after having a tiff over domestic issues. Police have arrested the accused, identified as Dhirendra. The deceased was identified as Hansraj, a retired electricity department employee.

According to police sources, the deceased was staying with his wife and two sons in the Meerapur locality. His elder son Dhirendra was addicted to drugs and used to live in a room on the ground floor of the building to stay. On Thursday night, Dhirendra, who was in an inebriated state had a dispute with his father. The argument took an ugly turn when Dhirendra attacked his father brutally with a wooden stick leaving him critically injured.

When the family members arrived after hearing the cries, Dhirendra managed to escape from the scene. Swaroop, the elder son of Hansraj took him to Rani Nehru Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The police later arrested the accused after carrying out a series of raids. The police have also recovered the wooden stick used in the crime.

Earlier in June, a man stabbed his wife to death for objecting to his alleged illegal relationship with his widowed sister-in-law. The incident took place in Bijauli village of district Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. The woman was admitted to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries.

