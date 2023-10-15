Lucknow: The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a man, along with his accomplice, for allegedly duping people of crores of rupees by posing as security officer of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The man, identified as Ramshankar Gupta alias Ashish Gupta, would also pose as special secretary (investment) in the government and cheat people by promising them to help get transfer and posting, besides tenders, in various government departments, said a statement issued by the STF here.

Gupta is a resident of Mohalla Dubey under the Bisalpur police station area in Pilibhit district, while his associate Arvind Tripathi alias Ganesh is from Delhi, the STF said, adding the duo were arrested on Saturday in Vibhutikhand police station area here. According to the statement, the STF had been receiving information that a man and his accomplice posing as CM's security officer and special secretary (investment) were cheating people.

A team led by STF Additional Superintendent of Police Vishal Vikram Singh was formed to look into the complaints. During investigation, it was revealed that Ramshankar Gupta, who changed his name to Ashish Gupta, impersonating a protocol officer in the Chief Minister's Office is involved in the fraud. The STF team has also seized five mobile phones, cash and fake documents used in committing frauds from the accused.

During interrogation, Gupta told police that his real name is Ramshankar Gupta and has got two different Aadhaar cards made in his name. The accused also travelled in a car with a logo of the UP government on it, so that people should believe that he was a real officer, the STF said. Gupta admitted that till now he along with his associate has defrauded people of crores of rupees.