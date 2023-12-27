Saharanpur: Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a Madrassa student in Deoband area of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur for issuing alleged threats to carry out “Pulwama like terror attack” on social media site X, sources said on Wednesday. Police have also booked the accused student for the alleged threats posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The accused has been identified as Talha Mazhar. In a statement on X, Saharanpur Police said that Police received information that one youth has made an objectionable tweet. “In view of the seriousness of the matter, Deoband Police has registered a case and is interrogating the youth. Further action will be taken on that basis,” the police said.

SSP Dr. Vipin Tada said that the accused arrested student Talha Mazhar is originally a resident of Jamshedpur Sarai Kalekhan in Jharkhand. Mazhar has migrated to Deoband to get religious education and had taken admission in a madrasa in Deoband, the SSP said. “The local unit of ATS and the police together are investigating all the links of the student and his posts on social media accounts including Whatsapp and YouTube,” he added.

According to sources, the accused arrested student lives on rent in Khankah Chowki area of Deoband. In the purported post on X, the accused had written “Bahut jald Insha Allah, dusra Pulwama bhi hoga(God willingly, a second Pulwama (attack) will happen soon). As soon as the post went viral, Saharanpur police along with the ATS arrested the accused and started further investigation into the matter.