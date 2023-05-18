Kasganj: A girl was set ablaze by a youth after pouring petrol on her allegedly because her marriage got fixed with someone else. The victim's relatives lodged complaint against the accused and admitted the girl to a hospital where she is still battling for her life. The police said search is on for the accused.

The victim's father said that the accused is named Neeraj, who lives in the neighbourhood and drives an e-rickshaw. He alleged that Neeraj was pressurising his minor daughter to marry him and so, he had fixed his daughter's marriage elsewhere. "Neeraj became angry when he learnt that my daughter's marriage has been fixed. He poured petrol on my daughter and set her on fire. He escaped before we could realise what had happened," the victim's father said.

The girl's father said that he ran to the spot after hearing the cries of his daughter and somehow managed to douse the fire. But, by then the girl had received serious burn injuries, he added. The family members rushed the girl to the district hospital in Kasganj from where she was referred to Aligarh Medical College. The girl's condition remains critical till now, hospital sources said.

Kasganj's additional superintendent of police Jitendra Dubey said that the girl's father has accused Neeraj of setting the her on fire and prima facie it seems to be a love affair case. An FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint of the girl's father. Police said investigations were on and the accused will be arrested very soon.

