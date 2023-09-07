Lucknow: A high-voltage drama unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow on Wednesday evening when a team comprising bank and revenue officials and woman constables went to a shop for the recovery of loans from a defaulter. The team of officials had gone there to execute a court order in connection with the recovery of loans.

The situation turned ugly when three woman constables were trying to put two women inside a police vehicle. Instead of cooperating with the raiding team, the two women attacked the constables leading to injuries to them.

Police quoting Lekhpal (accountant) Vijay Pratap said, "A person named Arun, a friend of Ravindra Gupta, a resident of Sarosa village under Para police station area, had taken a loan of Rs 35 lakh to start a business. Ravindra was the guarantor. The repayment of the loan was due. Hence banking official Meenakshi Dwivedi along with a team comprising a revenue official, policemen, and an advocate had raided the shop for the recovery of the loan amount."

When the raiding team started the confiscation process, Chand Kiran Gupta who is the wife of Ravindra Gupta along with two other women attacked the three women constables leading to injuries to them. Para police station Inspector Shrikant Rai said that based on a complaint filed by revenue official Vijay Pratap, a case has been registered in this regard.

