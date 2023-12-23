LIQUOR WORTH RS 3 LAKH STOLEN FROM SHOP IN ALIGARH

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): Liquor bottles worth Rs three lakh were stolen from a shop in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, police said on Saturday.

A few miscreants broke into the shop in the middle of the night and after stealing the liquor bottles, they set some items on fire. A probe has been initiated in this connection.

The incident took place at a shop on Nehru Road in Lodha area of Aligarh on Friday night. After learning about the incident the next morning, police reached the spot and are examining the CCTV footage to identify and trace the miscreants.

The liquor shop in Lodha police station area is registered in the name of one Seema Agarwal. It remains open from 10 am to 10 pm. After the shop was closed last night, some miscreants broke the lock of the shutters and stole 120 cartons of beer bottles. Before escaping, they set the shop on fire but fortunately it got doused after some time.

When Seema Agarwal's husband Kuldeep reached the shop on Saturday morning, he found the shutter lock broken. He went inside and found several items burnt into ashes. He immediately informed the police and lodged a complaint.

Kuldeep Aggarwal said there was not much cash in the shop because of a dip in the sale of alcohol during this time of the year. "The cartons carrying beer bottles that were stolen are worth around Rs three lakh," he said.