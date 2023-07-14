Ghazipur (UP) : Four women and one youth died when lightning struck them under two police station limits in Ghazipur. At least four people suffered severe burn injuries. On Thursday at 5 pm, lightning strikes were reported in three villages of Qasimabad. A young man died due to a lightning strike in the village of Mohammadaba tehsil. In the wake of the lightning, the Disaster Management Department put the Ghazipur area in the red zone.

Qasimabad tahsildar confirmed the deaths of Sarita Devi (45 years), Reena Devi (40 years) Geeta Devi (45 years) Ramita Devi (40 years). At the same time, the son of a local villager in Paharpur village sustained severe burn injuries as lightning struck him. He was rushed to the Qasimabad District Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Two people from Mata village also sustained burn injuries due to lightning, said the tahsildar. The doctor posted in the emergency department of Ghazipur District Hospital said that two persons were brought here with burn injuries. One youth had already breathed his last while Pratigya Kumari was referred to Varanasi as she was in critical condition. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to the government hospital. The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital. A similar incident occurred in Ghazipur where four people died in lightning strikes on July 5. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs to support the families of the deceased.