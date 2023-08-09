LAWYER SHOT DEAD BY BIKE BORNE ASSAILANTS ON AMU CAMPUS IN UTTAR PRADESH

Aligarh: In a shocking incident, a lawyer was shot by unidentified bike-borne miscreants in broad daylight on Tuesday near the Dental College of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus, police said. It is learnt that the murder took place within the Civil Line police station limits. Official sources said that advocate Abdul Mugiush was on way from home towards court when unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle shot at him leaving him in a pool of blood.

The injured lawyer was hurriedly taken to JN Medical College, where doctors declared him brought dead, a police official said. The slain lawyer is a resident of Jamalpur area of Aligarh. In the meantime, a team of police reached the spot to probe the case. A massive manhunt has been launched to nab the fleeing assailants.

SSP Aligarh, Kalanidhi Naithani said that the police is examining the CCTV footage of the surrounding areas to nab the culprits. While the actual motive behind the murder was not immediately known, Abdul Mubeen, the brother of the slain said that the a property dispute with his rivals might be the reason behind the murder.

Police is probing all angles into the murder of the lawyer. Legal action will be taken on the basis of whatever facts come to the fore, police said. Further details into the case are awaited. The broad daylight murder has created shock and grief among the locals especially the lawyer fraternity. Soon after the murder, several lawyers staged a protest against the crime and demanded strict action against the culprits in the case.

The protesting lawyers also blocked traffic along the Anoop Shahr road in Deevani area.