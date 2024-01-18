Meerut: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar ahead of the Ram temple inauguration, another ardent fan of the Bharat Ratna singer has recalled his fond memories related to the late playback singer. PM Modi on Jan 17 said that the late singer will be missed on the Ram Mandir inauguration.

The PM also shared a shlok sung by Mangeshkar in her last recording. Gaurav Sharma, another ardent fan of the late singer, from Meerut too has fond memories related to the singer. Sharma, who keeps track of every news related to Lata Mangeshkar, has his name registered in the Limca Book of Records. Sharma also has a bhajan sung by Mangeshkar during the Rath Yatra in the 1990s led by senior BJP leader LK Advani.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Sharma, who calls himself a devotee of Lata in Meerut, has a collection of pictures and recordings in his museum named 'Ram Dhvani'. Sharma said that he continuously collects articles written in different languages on Lata Chowk, a square named after the legendary singer. Sharma said that many characters related to Lord Ram will be seen in the Ramayana circuit.

“But apart from that, there is a square named after Lata didi only. Whoever visits here is definitely going to Lata Chowk,” he said. Among the items in his collection, Sharma also has a video of Lata Mangeshkar encouraging the Kar Sevaks in 1992 in the Ram Mandir movement. Sharma, who has his name registered in the Limca Book of Records for his collection related to Lata Mangeshkar eyes a record in the Guinness Book of World Records.