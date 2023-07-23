Amroha (UP): Two labourers died while seven others are still buried under the debris when the lintel of an under-construction Madhav cinema hall collapsed here on Sunday, said the police. Bodies of the two labourers have been brought out. The two deceased have been identified as Yasin (19) and Rafiq (45), residents of Kali Pagdi Kotwali Amroha, said Rajesh Kumar Tyagi, District Magistrate. The rescue operation to bring out the remaining persons is continuing, he said.

After receiving the information, District Magistrate Rajesh Kumar Tyagi reached the spot and said those who were found to be negligent will not be spared under any circumstances. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed concern over the incident and directed NDRF and SDRF teams to join the rescue operations. He has also directed officials concerned to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

According to the local people, the renovation of the cinema hall had begun 2 months ago. The rear portion of the building had been completed and the front balcony and wall were being plastered. A total of nine workers were working on the building when the incident took place. The investigation into the incident is underway.

Earlier this month, an under-construction house in Wazirganj collapsed due to heavy rain in Lucknow, said the police. Lucknow Municipal Commissioner Indrajit Singh said that the street behind the house was found sunken after rain and as a precautionary measure, people have been evacuated from nearby houses," the Municipal Commissioner said.