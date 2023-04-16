KILLERS PUMPED 10 BULLETS INTO ATIQ AHMEDS BODY REVEALS POST MORTEM REPORT

Prayagraj The postmortem report of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Assraf has revealed that the three shooters had pumped respectively 10 and five bullets into their bodies official sources said They further revealed that the postmortem of Atriq and Ashraf was conducted by a panel of four doctors on Sunday Sources said that a total of 10 bullets were found in Atiq s body They also said while pieces of seven bullets were found in pieces three bullets were found in whole from Atiq s body As for the outcome of Ashraf s postmortem sources said that five bullets were found in his body out of which one hit him in the face while four were found in his chest and stomach The video of the latenight murder in Praagraj has gone viral on social media It shows that Atiq Ahmed was first shot with a pistol on his head After this Ashraf was shot and both slumped to the ground Then the three shooters fired indiscriminately at Atiq and AshrafAlso Read Atiq Ahmed murder Bodies buried killers sent to 14day custody Sec 144 across UP key updatesPolice sources said that the three shooters fired about 17 to 20 rounds within a short span of time After indiscriminate firing they dropped their pistols and raised their hands in surrender following which they were arrested by policeEarlier in the day a court in Prayagraj remanded the three accused identified as Lavlesh Tiwari a resident of Banda Mohit alias Sunny Hamirpur and Arun Maurya Kasganj to 14 days of judicial custody They have been booked under sections 302 307 of the IPC and the Arms Act