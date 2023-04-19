Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj police came to Pratapgarh district jail in the morning to take the accused of the AtiqAshraf murder case Lavlesh Sunny and Arun They took custody of the three shooters and left for Prayagraj where the assailants will be produced in the CJM court to seek their remandOn Tuesday the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police took stock of the arrangements after a surprise inspection of the district jail During this the officers instructed the jail administration to make adequate security arrangements It was being speculated since Tuesday that the SIT team could reach Pratapgarh anytime The Prayagraj police reached Pratapgarh district jail at around 630 am on Wednesday Here at 8 o clock the Police left for Prayagraj with all threeAll three accused in the Atiq and Ashraf murder case were kept in the lonely barracks of Pratapgarh District Jail On Monday all three were shifted from Naini Jail to Pratapgarh Jail following security considerations A lonely barrack is a barrack whose length and width are very less compared to normal barracks In this barrack prisoners and criminals who are more dreaded and of criminal nature only are kept It is different from the barracks of a normal prisonerAlso Read Atiq Ahmed murder captured on national televisionThe prisoners living in lonely barracks are provided food and drink in the barracks themselves Apart from this contact is severed between the accused living in these barracks and other prisoners lodged in the jail Also it is considered more secure than other barracks Significantly on Saturday late evening in Prayagraj the three accused shot dead the mafia don Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in police custody All three had surrendered themselves on the spot