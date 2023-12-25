Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan Sunday said that only a person with knowledge is successful in life. Khan addressed the audience during the releasing event of the 'Geeta Antarsangeet, -a book written by former speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit.

He said, "The main objective of life is not to attain happiness, but to attain knowledge in the words of Geeta. Any person can achieve happiness if he has money and power, but life is successful only for the person who acquires knowledge. Therefore the main aim of life should be to acquire knowledge”.

The event took place at City Montessori Auditorium located on Kanpur Road in the capital Lucknow. Many dignitaries including Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, former Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit, former Sanskrit Department Chairman of Lucknow University Om Prakash Pandey, Bharat Samridhi Chairman Shailesh Dubey were also present as chief guests in the program. The program started with the lighting of the lamp by the chief guests.

While addressing the audience, khan added, “One of the most important things in Geeta is 'karma.' One must keep doing the work. There should never be any desire for fruit in it. Whatever work you do with all your heart, success will kiss your feet. The message of achieving perfection in one's work with full dedication without desiring for results has been given only in Geeta”. He also emphasised how important the book by Hriday Narayan Dixit is and how it will help communicate Bhagvat Geeta’s message.

Hriday Narayan Dixit, the author, said, “The usefulness of karma and the life cycle in Gita and the continuity of culture and its relevance have been highlighted in Gita. Before this the topic was introduced by Shailendra Dubey”.

He further explained in detail about the management of Geeta in life. BJP General Secretary Sanjay Rai also expressed his views. The festival was presided over by Professor Omprakash Pandey, editor of Rashtra Dharma.

Jagdish Gandhi, founder of Lucknow City Montessori School, was also present at the function. The program was conducted by teacher and social worker Reena Tripathi and Nityanand Tiwari, book publisher and media solution on behalf of Bharat Samridhi. Dheeraj Upadhyay, Triveni Mishra, Renu Tripathi, Geeta Verma, Harshita, Ravi Rathore, Saurav Singh Monu, Ramkumar, Surya Prakash Upadhyay were present from Bharat Samriddhi Sanstha.