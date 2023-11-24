KERALA GOVERNOR ARIF MOHAMMAD KHAN WELCOMES HALAL BAN BY YOGI GOVT IN UTTAR PRADESH

Sambhal: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan welcomed the halal product ban by the Uttar Pradesh government reasoning the Yogi regime's 'right' to impose complete restrictions on the practice.

Khan, who attended the closing ceremony of the "Sri Kalki Mahotsav" held in Sambhal on Thursday night, during his interaction with the media, said," The ban on halal products by the Uttar Pradesh government is perfectly fine. It is completely wrong to use the word halal from a commercial point of view. Therefore, the government has the right to completely ban the unauthorised use of Halal," Khan said.

Khan, however, said he holds a constitutional position and that's why does not want to comment on the controversial topic which evokes religious sentiments. On the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Governor said the whole country is celebrating the occasion. "There is nothing to suggest any dispute in it but something to bring everyone together and we should welcome it," Khan added.

On the use of profanity in the House and outside over the temple construction, the Governor said that people who resort to such acts are crazy.

On November 17, the Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case against the companies which are issuing halal certification in the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. On November 18, the day after the lawsuit was filed, the Yogi government completely banned halal certification of any product in Uttar Pradesh.