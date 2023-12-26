KARUNESH SINGH TO BE THE FIRST PASSENGER OF MAIDEN DELHI BOUND INDIGO FLIGHT FROM AYODHYA AIRPORT ON JAN 6

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Ayodhya airport on December 30 and operation of domestic flights will begin from January 6. Till now, direct flights have been announced for Delhi and Ahmedabad.

It has been learnt that Karunesh Singh, a resident of Maya Bhikhi village in Maharajganj area of Ayodhya, will be the first passenger of the maiden flight to Delhi from the soon-to-be-inaugurated Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International airport in Ayodhya on January 6. He will travel to Delhi with his wife and two daughters on Indigo Airbus A320. The journey will take about 1 hour 15 minutes.

On January 6, Karunesh's family will depart for Delhi by Indigo flight from Ayodhya at 1:45 pm. "It will be a memorable and proud moment for me to be the first passenger on the maiden Delhi-bound flight from the newly built Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram airport. We all are very excited about this journey," Karunesh said.

He said that various development projects are going on at a very fast pace in Ayodhya. The airport has been completed in a record time, said. "I would like to congratulate PM Modi and the Civil Aviation Ministry for deciding to operate an airport in Ayodhya. I am very happy to have bought the first ticket of the domestic flight from Ayodhya airport," he added.