Kanpur: A private sanitation worker posted in a government department in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur was caught selling official files to scrap dealers to buy liquor for himself.

Mohan, a sweeper posted at Vikas Bhawan, sold government files to scrap dealers and used the money to fetch alcohol. The papers which were sold to the junkyard included many files of UPNEDA, the Social Welfare Department, and several bundles of application forms for old age pension and family benefits.

The matter came to light when Mohan, in the guise of cleaning the UP NEDA office on Thursday afternoon, was caught putting two bundles of files kept in the office in his sack. An employee of the department caught Mohan sneaking away with the files. During interrogation, the sweeper revealed that he had sold official files as scrap in the past as well. The accused pleaded guilty and said he used to sell the files to buy liquor as he was an alcoholic.

Following the development, there was a stir in Vikas Bhawan headquarters as officials began to look for missing government files. Bundles of old age pension application forms were missing for a long time in the computer room of the Social Welfare Department, built next to the UP NEDA office. When the sweeper was asked about them, he said that many files from that part of the office were also sold as junk.

The department has no idea how many files and forms have been sold by the sweeper. CDO Sudhir Kumar said that if such negligence has happened then action will be taken. FIR will be registered after investigation.