Kanpur: The Kanpur Jail in Uttar Pradesh is set to launch a radio station for prisoners on August 15.

Music and important announcements would be played on the radio. The radio station will be operated by the inmates themselves. The inmates would not only act as radio jockeys but can also sing songs or display other skills that they have.

The unique move has been taken to entertain prisoners and bring in a conducive atmosphere inside the prison. The prisoners will be able to hear songs of Lata Mangeskar and Md. Rafi.

A senior jail official said that several efforts are being taken to improve the mental health of the prisoners and help them out of the world of crime. "The initiative to start a radio station is part of our ongoing efforts. The inmates can listen to the songs and hum favourite tunes while doing their chores. The prisoners stay away from entertainment inside the prison so we have arranged for a radio station to entertain them," he said.

Jail Superintendent Dr BD Pandey said that the radio station will operate from 6 am till evening and songs will be played through the radio. Along with entertainment, this new exercise, will help in harnessing their creativity. If a prisoner wants to sing a song himself, or someone wants to play an instrument, then he will also be given a chance to perform," Pandey said.

Pandey said that the radio will be played in every barrack. "We will also inform inmates about festivals or any special occasions through the radio. Inmates with good communication skills can get engaged as RJs. We want prisoners to lead good lives after they leave this place," he said.