KANPUR GRP ARRESTS WOMAN FOR ALLEGEDLY KILLING HUSBAND IN CHANDIGARH

Kanpur A woman was arrested by the Kanpur Central GRP in Uttar Pradesh after she allegedly killed her husband on late Sunday night officials said The woman who has confessed to the murder has told the Railway Police that the deceased wanted to molest her daughter It is learnt that the woman carrried out the alleged murder on board a train which was on way to Bihar from Punjab On notice teams of Chandigarh Police Crime Branch and Punjab Police launched a manhunt to nab the accused woman Following inputs about the location of the accused woman the Punjab Police and Punjab Crime Branch alerted Kanpur GRP The woman and her daughter were later apprehended by the Kanpur GRP Also read Woman kills husband 3 heldOfficials said that the woman will be handed over to the Chandigarh Crime Branch for further proceedings GRP police station incharge Inspector Ramkrishna Dwivedi said that on late Sunday night the police station head of Chandigarh s Sector 34 called the Kanpur Central GRP saying that a woman had absconded with her minor daughter after killing her husband and was going to Bihar with her daughter The location of the woman was later traced to Kanpur and she was nabbed by the Kanpur GRP Dwivedi A Kanpur GRP official while confirming the arrest of the woman said that the accused told the police during investigation that her husband s “behavior is not good and wanted to molest his daughter “He had to be killed for the sake of my daughter s honour the police officer quoted the woman as saying