KANPUR DEHAT DOUBLE MURDER CASE EIGHT COPS SUSPENDED FOR ALLEGED NEGLIGENCE

Kanpur Dehat: Authorities have suspended eight cops for their alleged negligence in the fatal attack on a family over a family dispute in which two brothers were killed in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night, sources said. Police have arrested eight accused in the case. It is learnt that the Superintendent of Police Kanpur Dehat has issued orders of suspension of eight cops including inspector in-charge and outpost in-charge of the concerned police station.

The suspension orders came following a complaint by the villagers against the cops accusing them of negligence during the attack by the accused on the victims. The suspended cops include Sub Inspector Vishun Lal, Head Constable Amar Singh, Constable Ravindra Singh, Kamal Sonkar, Brajendra Kumar, Gajner police station in-charge Inspector Sanjesh Kumar and Pama outpost in-charge Kaushal Kumar.

The villagers said that the cops from the concerned police station did not reach the spot of the crime in time leading to the double murder. DGP Uttar Pradesh has ordered the IG Zone to investigate the role of the police station. Pertinently, the fatal attack took place in Shahjahanpur Ninayan village of Gajner police station area of Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh.

The victim siblings identified as Rambir and Satnarayan were allegedly beaten to death by the accused over a land dispute. Their four family members, including women, were seriously injured in the attack. Following the incident, a strong police force was rushed to the spot including top police officers to probe the case.

On receiving the information, Kanpur Dehat Superintendent of Police BBGTS Murthy reached the spot with heavy police force on Friday morning. In the afternoon, ADG Kanpur Nagar Alok Singh, IG Prashant Kumar, DM Alok Singh also reached the incident site and inspected. Top officers reached Gajner police station, where investigation into the incident continued for several hours.