Kanpur: A video of a policeman at the Gwaltoli Police Station removing the tyre from a seized car parked on the roadside and replacing it covertly has taken the internet by storm.

The accused police constable has been identified as Anuj. An eyewitness to the incident made a written complaint to the Police Commissioner on December 18 and demanded strict action against the accused police official.

ETV Bharat has not confirmed this viral video yet. As per sources, a black-coloured Innova with a Haryana number plate was seized by the Gwaltoli Police on the night of November 27, between 1 am to 2 am.

Later, Anuj took out the wheels and rolled them away comfortably without any fear, confirmed the eyewitness. He then called for two people who came from the room just beside the room of the station-in-charge. With their help, one wheel of the Innova was removed and replaced. The wheel of the seized car was kept in the room next to the station in-charge's chamber.