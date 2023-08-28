Prayagraj: In a surprising twist to the ongoing dispute between SDM Jyoti Maurya and her husband Alok Maurya, the latter on Monday withdrew all allegations he had levelled against his wife. He, however, did not give any reason for this move.

Alok came to the office of the Additional Commissioner of Administration this morning and submitted an application stating that he is withdrawing his complaint against Jyoti. When questioned by media persons, Alok said he has withdrawn his complaint after thinking a lot on this.

The couple had levelled several allegations and counter allegations against each other. While Alok accused Jyoti of corruption and having an illicit relationship with a Home Guard official, Jyoti had filed a case of dowry harassment against him in Dhoomanganj police station.

Demanding a government inquiry, Alok had accused Jyoti of corruption when she was posted as PCS officer in Bareilly. Following which, Prayagraj Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant constituted a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the matter. Additional Commissioner Administration Amrit Lal Bind was appointed as the chairman while the other members were ADM Administration Harshdev Pandey and ACM Jayjit Kaur.

When investigations started, the committee summoned Alok on August 9 to provide evidence. Alok submitted all evidence before the inquiry committee on that day. The inquiry committee had then asked Alok for additional evidence related to transactions in Jyoti's account on August 28.

Confirming that Alok has withdrawn his complaint, Additional Commissioner Administration Amrit Lal Bind said a report in this connection will be sent to the government.