Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Three junior doctors of the Meerut Medical College and Hospital have been suspended a day after they thrashed the attendants of a patient on Monday. The three erring junior doctors were placed under suspension for beating up the attendants of a minor who had been brought to the hospital for treatment.

The video of the doctors manhandling the attendants was recorded by someone on their phone and published on social media. Based on the viral footage, the three doctors who were manning the emergency ward were identified and suspended.

Deepak, a resident of Kamalapur in the district, had come to Meerut's Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College and Hospital late on Monday night with his 5-year-old son Kunal for treatment. Kunal's right thumb was badly severed by the fodder-cutting machine. Deepak's younger brother Devendra, and sister-in-law Preeti were also accompanying the injured child to the hospital. The child was writhing in pain.

It is alleged that the doctors manning the emergency ward were busy talking among themselves. After a lot of persuasion, the doctors agreed to treat the boy. In the meantime, the patient's family members had an altercation with some of them.

The doctors instead of treating the child patient began chasing the attendants. One of the attendants fell and sustained injuries in the incident. An FIR was filed by the family members of the child in this regard. Deepak, the father of the child alleged that around seven to eight doctors were present at the emergency ward.

"Some of the doctors' behaviour was rough and uncalled for. Without provocation, one of the doctors grabbed my brother by the collar. My mother and sister-in-law received several kicks and blows from the erring doctors. We were taken aback," he said.