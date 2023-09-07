JOYRIDE TURNS FATAL AT FAIR NOIDA WOMAN DIES AFTER FALL FROM SWING

New Delhi: A middle-aged woman died after falling from the swing at a fair in New Delhi's Som Bazaar on Wednesday. After this there was a commotion in the fair. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and are currently investigating the matter. Late on Wednesday night, a family came to visit the fair and started swinging on the swing. Meanwhile, a woman fell down from the swing. He was admitted to a private hospital in Anan Phanan. During the treatment, the doctor declared the woman dead. At the same time, two other people are also said to be injured.

Earlier, 50-year-old Usha, a resident of Sadarpur, went to attend the fair with her daughter-in-law Salu on the occasion of Janmashtami festivities. While riding atop a swing at the fair, Usha tried to take it down while it was running. Seeing her mother-in-law tumbling the 30-year-old daughter-in-law Salu came forward to save her. Finally, both of them fell down from the swing. Both were admitted to a to Kailash Hospital of Sector 27 in Noida. Usha's condition deteriorated fast as the doctors declared her dead during the treatment. Salu is still being treated.

ACP of Noida Rajnish Verma said that the dead woman's body has been sent for post-mortem. At present, the swing in the fair has been closed. "Strict action will be taken against those who will be found guilty in connection with the incident," Verma said.