Journalist among three killed in motorcycle-scooty collision in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj
Published: Oct 26, 2023, 11:44 AM
Journalist among three killed in motorcycle-scooty collision in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj
Published: Oct 26, 2023, 11:44 AM
Prayagraj: In a tragic road accident reported from Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, three persons including two reporters were killed in a massive head-on collision between a bike and a scooter on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday. It is learnt that the road accident took place in in Jhanjhra Choubey area of Shankargarh police station limits of the district.
An official said that a speeding bike and a scooter collided head-on on the road connecting Shankargarh and Koraon areas of Prayagraj district. The collision between the two two-wheelers was so powerful that all three people riding on the two-wheelers were badly injured. Locals, who came to know about the incident, rushed to the spot and removed all three injured and admitted them to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, a private hospital of the city.
Also read: Chikkaballapur: 12 from Andhra killed, 3 injured after SUV hits stationary cement truck along NH 44
After a few moments of treatment at the hospital, the doctors declared the injured persons dead, an official said. In the meantime, local police, after getting informations about the incident too rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for for post-mortem. The victims were identified as journalists Rohini Kumar Singh and Ashish Kesharwani and teacher Sushil Dwivedi.
Deceased Rohini Kumar was a tehsil reporter of a national channel. Whereas the young man who met with the accident, Ashish Kesharwani, was associated with the YouTube channel. While police did not confirm the actual cause of the accident, locals blamed overspeeding for the horrific road accident. It is being told that none of the three victims of this accident were wearing a helmet.