Prayagraj: In a tragic road accident reported from Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, three persons including two reporters were killed in a massive head-on collision between a bike and a scooter on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday. It is learnt that the road accident took place in in Jhanjhra Choubey area of Shankargarh police station limits of the district.

An official said that a speeding bike and a scooter collided head-on on the road connecting Shankargarh and Koraon areas of Prayagraj district. The collision between the two two-wheelers was so powerful that all three people riding on the two-wheelers were badly injured. Locals, who came to know about the incident, rushed to the spot and removed all three injured and admitted them to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, a private hospital of the city.

After a few moments of treatment at the hospital, the doctors declared the injured persons dead, an official said. In the meantime, local police, after getting informations about the incident too rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for for post-mortem. The victims were identified as journalists Rohini Kumar Singh and Ashish Kesharwani and teacher Sushil Dwivedi.