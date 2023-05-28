JAUNPUR TD COLLEGE PROFESSOR SUSPENDED FOR ASKING SEXUAL FAVOURS FROM GIRL STUDENT

Jaunpur (UP): TD college in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur on Sunday suspended a professor for allegedly seeking sexual favour from a girl student, an act which was recorded on video and went viral on social media. "The accused professor Pradeep Singh has been suspended and a five-member committee has been formed to probe the matter. The team will give its report in 15 days," College Manager Raghvendra Pratap Singh said.

Management will take further action on the matter after the report of the probe committee, Raghvendra Pratap Singh said. Students of TD College created a ruckus on Friday after a video in which Pradeep Singh is purportedly seen asking sexual favour from the girl in lieu of ensuring that she clears the B.Ed-TET examination turned up online.

An FIR against Pradeep Singh was registered at Line Bazar Police Station here on Saturday, officials said. "Professor Pradeep Singh of TD College here was seen talking in an indecent manner to an unidentified girl student. Following a preliminary inquiry, an FIR has been lodged against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code," Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Verma said. The professor in his defence claimed it was a doctored video.

Earlier, three robbers allegedly trespassed into the house of a local trader at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, locked him in a room and reportedly gang-raped his wife, and daughter late on Saturday, said the police. An FIR was subsequently registered against three unidentified persons under IPC section 392 (robbery).

According to the police, they received a complaint on Sunday from Shah Mohammad, a resident of Bilari Road under Saifni police station that three robbers forcefully entered his house and took him and his family hostage and looted Rs 5,000, a mobile phone and some valuables.

However, later the accused came up with a fresh complaint and claimed that during the robbery incident, the accused also raped his wife and daughter but he had forgotten to mention it earlier, added the police. (With Agency Inputs)