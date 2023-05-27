JAPANESE AMBASSADOR RELISHES BANARASI CUISINE GOLGAPPAS PAAN VISITS KASHI DHAM

Varanasi: Japanese ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki, who was touring Varanasi city, visited Kashi Vishwanath Dham and offered prayers to the Lord. Besides, he also relished mouth-watering Banarasi cuisines as well as Banaras paan. The flavour of the Banaras paan is known all over the world. The betel leaves produced in the adjoining areas of Varanasi are exported to several foreign countries.

The ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki liked the Banarasi thali (platter), golgappas and paan the most. Hiroshi Suzuki was so delighted after visiting the ancient city of Varanasi and enjoying the mouth-watering cuisines that he posted his feeling by sharing a video on his Twitter handle. The Japanese ambassador stated on his tweeter handle that he visited Baba Vishwanath and also savoured Banarasi Thali. He also said, "I also relished golgappas and Banaras paan in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency." Suzuki tweeted, "I really wanted to eat golgappe since I saw PM Modi @narendramodi and PM Kishida @kishida230 eating them together!"

Tweeting further, he stated, "I also enjoyed a pure Banarasi thali, after seeing mystic night aarti. I thank all of you for such warm hospitality". Hiroshi mentioned in his tweet that "Ever since he saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Kishida enjoying golgappas together, I was also tempted to enjoy the mouth-watering delicacies. Finally, my wish was fulfilled."

The Japanese envoy also thanked the people of Varanasi for showering love and according a warm welcome to him in the ancient city of Varanasi. In March, Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida was on a two-day visit to India. During the visit, he enjoyed street food of Banaras such as 'Lassi', 'Aam Panna' and 'golgappas' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.