Varanasi(Uttar Pradesh): On the occasion of the cherished festival, Krishna Janmashtami, different tableaux depicting Lord Krishna were used in Singapore which were crafted in Varanasi.

The heartwarming tableaux, a testament to Varanasi's age-old woodworking traditions, is a labor of love by skilled artisans who crafted 25 thousand wooden models, celebrating the divine Leelas (pastimes) of Lord Krishna.

A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) residing in Singapore, deeply captivated by the charm of Krishna's pastimes as depicted through woodwork in Varanasi ordered for these tableaux. The wooden structures showcase various phases of Krishna's life, including his mischievous butter-stealing escapades, the enchanting 'Rasalila' with the 'gopis', his heroic battle with the demon king Kansa, the divine Narayan avatar, and special religious rituals.

Janmashtami, the celebration of Lord Krishna's birth, brings together people who express their adoration for Krishna through artistic representations. The word art workers of Varanasi create Tableaux of Lord Krishna's divine Leelas every year. The demand for these wooden tableaux has now transcended national borders, with orders pouring in from both within Varanasi and abroad.

Collage: Lord Krishna's 'leelas' depicting tableaux

One craftsman, speaking to ETV Bharat, said, "Through woodwork, we have presented many of Shri Krishna's enchanting pastimes. This year, we are proud to have received orders for our wooden art tableaux from Singapore and other international destinations."

Also read: Krishna Janmashtami 2023: PM Modi extends his greetings on the auspicious festival

Among the remarkable creations are a set of 52 pieces expertly crafted by trader Shubhi Agarwal and her team. These wooden tableaus beautifully depict Lord Krishna's numerous 'leelas', ranging from his miraculous lifting of the Govardhan mountain to his playful encounters with Putna and his close friendship with Sudama.

Collage: Varanasi's wooden tableaux

Shubhi Agarwal said to ETV Bharat, "We've recreated virtually all of Lord Krishna's divine pastimes, including the iconic Radha-Krishna image. To complete the tableau, we've also included beloved animals from Krishna's life, such as parrots, peacocks, cows, and horses."

The demand for these tableaus isn't confined to Varanasi alone; it extends all the way to Singapore. Shubhi Agarwal revealed, "Singapore has shown immense interest in our Janmashtami creations for the past four years. So far, we've dispatched around 20 to 25 thousand pieces to Singapore."

Also read: Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Most famous temples of Lord Krishna across the country