JAMMU DEVOTEE SAYS LORD KRISHNA WAS INSULTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA TRAVELS TO MATHURA FOR JUSTICE

Mathura: A woman from Jammu, who is a devotee of Lord Krishna, has filed a case in connection with social media posts where pets were used for allegedly insulting Lord Vishnu's avatar. She came to Mathura and after meeting many saints here, urged the Hindu organisations to unitedly protest against it.

Sita, a resident of Trikuta Nagar in Jammu, said during the Janmashtami festival, many videos were posted on social media where people dressed their pets as Lord Krishna. She said that the videos were aimed at insulting and mocking Hinduism.

"I raised my voice against it, but the Hindu community in Jammu did not support me. After which, I filed an FIR against the videos in Jammu. I believe that action should be taken against those who dared to ridicule Hindu religion in this manner. I have now come to Mathura to seek help from the saints here," she said.

In the videos that went viral on the social media, pets are seen with Lord Krishna's flute and peacock crown. In one of the videos, a pet is even found having kheer with a popular devotional song being played at the background.

Sita said that she visited the famous Banke Bihari temple and prayed before the Almighty to take action against the accused. I met many saints living in Vrindavan and sought their cooperation in raising voice against the issue.

"I am also appealing to the public and want to draw attention of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in this matter. Action should be taken against the wrongdoers who dare to insult the God," she added.

