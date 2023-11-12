JAMIAT ULAMA E HIND TO HOLD MEETING TO DISCUSS REFORMS IN MUSLIM SOCIETY

Lucknow: A meeting of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind on issues like reforms in the Muslim society, their education, and communalism will be organised in Deoband, Saharanpur, on Monday.

Spokesperson of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, one of the leading organisations of Muslims in India, Maulana Kaab Rashidi said on Sunday that 1,700 representatives of various units of Jamiat in 17 districts of western Uttar Pradesh will participate in this meeting to be organised at Madani Memorial Public School in Deoband.

He said that the national president of the organisation Maulana Arshad Madani will deliver the main address in this meeting to be organised under the chairmanship of the provincial president of the organisation Maulana Ashad Rashidi. Referring to the agenda of the meeting, Jamiat spokesperson said that the meeting will mainly focus on reforms in the Muslim society as a movement, dealing with communalism and encouraging all sections of the country through social unity, love and trust.