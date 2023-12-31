Lucknow: Targeting the Congress, BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday said those who spared no effort in doing injustice to society are now thinking about holding a 'nyay yatra'. Addressing a public gathering here, the BJP chief also hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc, saying it is bent on dragging the country down while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking it forward.

Nadda was here to participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', which aims to spread the word about the central government's flagship schemes ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He also flagged off a half-marathon for women. "Those people who spared no effort to break India over the last so many years had set out on Bharat Jodo Yatra. Those people who spared no effort in doing injustice to society are thinking about holding a 'nyay yatra' these days.

"Those people who never thought of anyone outside their family are talking about the country today," the BJP chief said. Last week, the Congress announced it will hold a 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi from Manipur to Mumbai, passing through 14 states and 85 districts from east to west of India in 67 days, beginning January 14. The exercise is being seen as the party's attempt to rally support ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Bharat Nyay Yatra will cover a distance of around 6,200 km and focus on social, economic and political justice for the people of the country. Targeting the INDIA bloc, which also includes the Congress, Nadda said the opposition coalition is working to stop the country's growth.

"On one side, we have Modi ji who is taking the country forward and on the other side, we have the INDI Alliance that is bent on stopping the country (from growing). They are competing to drag the country down and we are competing to take India forward under the leadership of Modi ji," he said.

"Prime Minister Modi empowered the youth of the country through many schemes like Startup India, Khelo India and Fit India. This year, India gave its best performance in the Asian Games and won the maximum number of medals," he said. "Our Prime Minister Modi has said that he sees only four castes and these are women, farmers, youths and the poor. If we strengthen these four castes, then the dream of a developed India will come true," he added.

The BJP chief also praised his party's government in Uttar Pradesh for taking the state forward. "There was a time when Uttar Pradesh was known as a state of goons. It was difficult for women to leave their homes and all work was stopped. At that time, Uttar Pradesh was a backward state. Today, with the blessings of Modi ji and the hard work of Yogi ji, Uttar Pradesh is moving forward at a fast pace," he said.

Earlier, Nadda was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders upon his arrival here. In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, "Hearty welcome and congratulations to the honourable national president of @BJP4India Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda ji in the new land of investment and innovation 'New Uttar Pradesh'!"