Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Kashi, the city of salvation is famous for inspiring people looking for peace and salvation. Emboldened a 38-year-old Italian woman performed the last rites for her dead mother on a Ganga ghat here.

Madrina came to the city to perform the last rites of her 72-year-old mother as per the latter's last wish.

She reached Dashashwamedh Ghat to offer 'Pind Daan' for her mother Alex Sandra.

Madrina, a painter and a pianist by profession is content that she could fulfill her late mother's last wish that her last rites be performed at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Kashi.

She said that she was surprised to see how people embrace death in the Hindu culture. Madrina said, "My mother's funeral took place back in my hometown but for the peace of her soul I travelled all the way to Varanasi. I feel this will give me a sense of closure."

In fact, several people from abroad visit Varanasi to perform the last rituals for the salvation of their loved ones. Be it artist Akshar, who has been coming to Kashi for special rituals or 38-year-old Madrina, from Italy.