Lucknow: Faced with an acute shortage of skilled workforce, the bulk of which was formed by workers from Palestine, Israel is wooing skilled workers from India to meet its labour shortage.

Among all other states, Uttar Pradesh which is due to send at least 16,000 workers to Israel, starting next month, will be the largest supplier of workers from India.

Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar said in the first phase, 10,000 skilled workforce would be sent from the state. So far, a list of 16,000 workers has been finalised, he said.

According to Rajbhar, the state government is working on modalities with union Labour Ministry to open a centre in Lucknow. The minister further said there is a good demand for masons, carpenters, and construction workers in Israel.

The authorities are finalising information related to the workers which Isreal government has sought from the. The process will bne over by January 10. The workers are scheduled to depart for Israel by the end of January.

Assistant Labor Commissioner Shipra Chaturvedi said the workers from Uttar Pradesh will get a salary of Rs 1,25,000 per month in Indian currency along with Rs 15,000 as a statue bonus. This amount will be deposited in the company's account and given to the workers after their work is completed.

Chaturvedi further said Uttar Pradesh government has asked interested workers to apply for passports immediately. According to the agreement, workers will have to serve for a minimum of one year and a maximum of five years.

"Workers must be able to read, speak and understand English in Israel. Applicants or their family members, who have no prior experience of working in Israel, will only be recruited. Their age has to be between 21 years to 45 years," Chaturvedi added.

Earlier, two centres were opened in Delhi and Chennai to take care of recruitment needs of workers. Each workers will also be given food and accommodation.

The construction sites across the middle-eastern country which was assailed by the Hamas attack on October 7 have gone quiet, significantly hurting the country’s economy. The labour shortage was triggered after the government in that country banned the entry of more than 150,000 West Bank Palestinian workers to the Jewish country.

According to estimates, as many as 82,000 Palestinians, who worked in the country’s construction industry before the assault, accounted for a third of the sector’s workforce before the Hamas attack.