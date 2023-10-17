ISRAEL PALESTINE WAR AFFECTS SHOE BUSINESS IN AGRA

Agra: The Israel-Palestine war has worried businessmen and investors about its impact on the Indian market. Agra is the stronghold of the shoe business in Uttar Pradesh. Agra's shoe export business was strongly affected first by Corona and then by the Ukraine-Russia war. This time, the business has suffered a big blow due to the war between Israel and Palestine.

According to sources, there are around 7,000 small and big units of shoe business in Agra, which provide direct and indirect employment to over five lakh people. Agra has a 28 per cent share in shoe exports across the state. The expensive brand shoes, which are available in American and European showrooms, are exported from Agra, sources said.

Shoe exporters said that due to the war between Israel and Palestine, there has been a 10 per cent decline in orders for the winter season, which is not profitable for the shoe business. The businessmen said that after Covid and the Russia-Ukraine war, they had hope that the business would gain momentum this time. They said that they had not received the orders as per their expectations.

Agra Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Chamber (AFMEC) president Puran Dawar said, "There may be any war between any countries, it affects people's sentiments, which leads to disturbance in the market." According to Dawar, shoe traders of Agra bought a huge raw material assuming that there would be a huge demand. But, their hopes dashed as they have not seen even 5 to 10 per cent growth in the business.