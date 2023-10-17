ISRAEL PALESTINE CONFLICT VARANASI RESIDENT NARRATES ORDEAL ON HIS RETURN BACK HOME

Varanasi: Amid the Centre's ongoing Operation Ajay to bring back Indians stranded in Israel in view of the war between Israel and Palestine militant group Hamas, a youth from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi who recently returned from Israel has narrated his ordeal of his stay in Israel since the war between the Israeli military and the Hamas broke out.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Rahul Singh, a resident of Kabirnagar Colony Durgakund, Varanasi studying at an Israeli university, who recently returned home narrated the horrific scenes back in Israel. Rahul, who returned home under Operation Ajay, said that everything was going normally till the fateful day of Oct 7 when sirens started ringing all of a sudden due to which everyone became alert.

He said that the flights at the Tel Aviv airport were operating as per routine, but were canceled at the last minute. “Everything was on time till the last moment, but the flight got canceled half an hour before my departure. Some advisories started popping up on Whatsapp groups advising not to go out, to keep windows and doors closed,” Singh recalled.

Singh however hailed the government of India's efforts in evacuating the Indian nationals from Israel amid the country's war against Hamas. “It happened within seven days of our distress message due to which people were able to come here,” he said. “The atmosphere there was very scary. We had not even thought of this.