ISRAEL LIKE STRATEGY NEEDED TO DEAL WITH TERRORISM IN INDIA BJP MP SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

Ayodhya: Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has said that India needs to adopt “Israel-like strategy” to deal with terror in the country while accusing his own party at the Centre of not doing enough in this regard. Swamy was talking to the media on the sidelines of his visit to the under-construction Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

“We need to have a leadership to effectively deal with it (terrorism) like Israel is doing against Hamas. Like Israel is taking steps to wipe out Hamas, we also need to act like that," he said. Swamy said that terror activities were being carried out in India by terrorists “inspired by a foreign country”. “We need to act with an effective strategy and with confidence against such acts," the BJP MP said.

Swamy also accused his party the BJP at the Centre of not doing enough to deal with terrorism. He also delved into the issue of the border dispute between India and China and the clashes between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA along the Indo-China border in Eastern Ladakh. “China took our land and nobody is talking about it in the country except me.