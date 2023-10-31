'Israel-like strategy needed to deal with terrorism in India': BJP MP Subramanian Swamy
Published: 2 hours ago
Ayodhya: Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has said that India needs to adopt “Israel-like strategy” to deal with terror in the country while accusing his own party at the Centre of not doing enough in this regard. Swamy was talking to the media on the sidelines of his visit to the under-construction Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
“We need to have a leadership to effectively deal with it (terrorism) like Israel is doing against Hamas. Like Israel is taking steps to wipe out Hamas, we also need to act like that," he said. Swamy said that terror activities were being carried out in India by terrorists “inspired by a foreign country”. “We need to act with an effective strategy and with confidence against such acts," the BJP MP said.
Swamy also accused his party the BJP at the Centre of not doing enough to deal with terrorism. He also delved into the issue of the border dispute between India and China and the clashes between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA along the Indo-China border in Eastern Ladakh. “China took our land and nobody is talking about it in the country except me.
Pakistan is still talking about Kashmir. So we need to do something about this,” he said. Swamy refuted rumours over the alleged rift with the BJP. “No, there is no rift with the BJP. There are differences,” he said. Swamy however alleged that his statements were “not being allowed to be published in print media or come on TV channels”.