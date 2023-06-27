Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): Noorjahan, an elderly woman, was living without electricity for decades in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. Indian Police Service (IPS) Anukriti Sharma when learnt about her situation she came to her aid with the help of her entire police team. Anukriti Sharma reached Noorjahan's house with the electricity department and provided electricity to her house. She also shared a heartwarming video on her Twitter handle.

The video shows IPS Anukriti Sharma and her whole team reaching Noorjahan's house. A man was seen installing an electric meter. Noorjjahan learns how to operate the switches. She then expressed her happiness by offering sweets to them.

Sharing the video, Anukriti wrote, "Swades moment of my life, Getting electricity connection to Noorjahan aunty's house literally felt like bringing light into her life. The smile on her face was immensely satisfying. Thank u SHO Jitendra ji & the entire team 4 all da support." (sic) The video was shared on June 26 and it has received a lot of likes and comments."

Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote, "Well done! We all are proud of you! We need officers like you in service!" Another user wrote, "More power to you Madam. The lamp not only enlightened the house of poor Amma, but her life, too. Well done." A third user wrote, "Wonderful. So many feel-good factors. May every house get electricity? Best Regards."