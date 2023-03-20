Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Investigation agencies reached Agra in search of Asad, son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, in the Umesh Pal murder case. Raids are being conducted not only in Agra, but also at the Fatehpur Sikri Rajasthan border. Atiq's son Asad has been reported to be hiding somewhere in this area.

The Prayagraj police and STF teams are also taking the help of the Agra police in the search operation. According to sources, investigative agencies inching closer to Atiq's son Asad. There is also information that Assad is constantly changing his hideout to avoid arrest. Investigating agencies received concrete information about Asad's hiding around the Fatehpur Sikri area.

In the Umesh Pal shootout case, a reward of Rs 5 lakhs has been declared on the head of Asad Ahmed. The investigating agencies are hopeful that they can trace the hideout of Asad during the search operation. Apart from Asad, the police announced Rs 5 lakhs on the head of four other shooters.

It may be recalled that Umesh Pal, who was a key witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, was shot dead in front of his home in Dhoomanganj on February 24. Umesh Pal's security guard was also killed in the shootout. Meanwhile, Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal lodged a complaint with the police, a case was registered against Atiq Ahmed, who was the main accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and is currently in Gujarat jail, based on the complaint. A case was registered against Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen, brother Ashraf, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam and nine others.