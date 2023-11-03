General manager of the hotel, Vivek Mahajan, said, "Eating fast food causes illness. It's the same with burgers. We have made such a burger which will not cause disease but will benefit the body. Mostly coarse grains have been used to make this burger. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that more and more people in the country should consume coarse grains as it is good for health. It benefits the farmers. Inspired by his words, we have made this special type of burger."

He also said the hotel authorities invited 250 children to get a taste of it. The idea was to spread awareness to develop healthy food habits. "Our main objective of making gold burger from coarse grains was to make people aware of the benefits of healthy food. It's advisable to use coarse grains as much as possible in homes. I think this is the world's largest gold burger. After making this burger, it was fed to 250 schoolchildren in the city. One could see the happiness in the faces of the children after eating the burger," Mahajan said.