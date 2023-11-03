Inspired by PM Modi's words, a five-star hotel in UP prepares 'largest burger' from coarse grains
Published: 2 hours ago
Agra: Billed as the 'world's largest one', employees of Grand Mercure, a five-star hotel, located in Fatehabad of the district of Uttar Pradesh prepared a 112 kg gold burger. This special burger was made taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of using coarse grains. The burger has generated interest and curiosity among people, who are taking selfies with the burger.
Sharandeep Singh, known as 'Burger Chachu' prepared it. Till now, people have known only of veg burgers, chicken burgers, and aloo tikki burgers. On Thursday, the hotel authorities attracted people's attention by preparing a burger containing coarse grains.
Apart from millet, ragi, kangni, cucumber, tomato, and other ingredients have also been used in the burger. Decorated with gold bars, this burger became a big draw for its golden hue. Sharandeep Singh was roped in from Punjab to prepare it.
General manager of the hotel, Vivek Mahajan, said, "Eating fast food causes illness. It's the same with burgers. We have made such a burger which will not cause disease but will benefit the body. Mostly coarse grains have been used to make this burger. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that more and more people in the country should consume coarse grains as it is good for health. It benefits the farmers. Inspired by his words, we have made this special type of burger."
He also said the hotel authorities invited 250 children to get a taste of it. The idea was to spread awareness to develop healthy food habits. "Our main objective of making gold burger from coarse grains was to make people aware of the benefits of healthy food. It's advisable to use coarse grains as much as possible in homes. I think this is the world's largest gold burger. After making this burger, it was fed to 250 schoolchildren in the city. One could see the happiness in the faces of the children after eating the burger," Mahajan said.