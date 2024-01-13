Infant girl dies of asphyxiation by coal brazier, 4 hospitalised in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich

Bahraich: In a tragic incident, a few months old infant girl died due to suspected asphyxiation caused by a coal brazier in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh on the intervening night of Thursday Jan 11 and Friday Jan 12, sources said. The incident took place at Mohalla Kazipura of Nagar Kotwali area. It is learnt that 32-year-old Haris, son of Munna, his 30-year-old wife Simran, 5-year-old son Zainab, 3-year-old Hassan and infant daughter Kulsoom slept at night after lighting the coal brazier in their room.

Local sources said that in view of the cold wave, Haris had closed the room and lit the brazier. A realtive said that on Friday morning, when Haris's shop did not open on time and no movement was seen in the house, the neighbors started suspecting something untoward. When a local informed Haris's brother Danish by calling him on his phone, the latter rushed to the spot. Danish knocked on the door, but to no avail after which he called for a ladder from the neighbour.

With the help of the ladder, the relatives reached inside through the roof only to find the family members lying unconscious while the infant girl Kulsoom had died, a relative said. Danish hurriedly called his other family members. All the unconscious family members were brought to the medical college. Doctors said that the condition of the couple and the children is stable. It is believed that the toxic gas emanating from the brazier led to the death of the infant girl.