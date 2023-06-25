Ghazipur: Union minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi gave credit to PM Narendra Modi's initiatives to boost sportsmen for India's sporting success while alleging that the former governments did not give enough importance to to sportsmen a result of which Indian players managed to win only a few bronze medals in the Olympics and other international games earlier.

Applauding the 'Khelo India' and 'Fit India' campaigns, Annapurna Devi said Modi takes all kinds of efforts for the wellbeing of sportspersons. "PM Modi meets participants of Olympics and other games and encourages them. Thus, our players have succeeded to make the country proud by bringing home several awards," she said.

The Union Minister had reached Ghazipur on Saturday for the 'Maha Sampark Abhiyan' to celebrate the nine years of Modi government. The programme that started on May 30 will continue till June 30. Annapurna Devi interacted with several people in Ghazipur and informed them about all the schemes of the Central Government.

During the programme, she also met district junior national player Suraj Pal and sub-junior national hockey player Akash Pal. Both the brothers have won the gold medal setting a record in the recently held hockey tournament. Annapurna Devi went to Mohanpurwa locality of Sadar Kotwali and felicitated the brothers.

Talking to reporters, Annapurna Devi slammed former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav for saying that he would contest the upcoming assembly elections on the strength of backward, Dalit and minority (PDA). "When Akhilesh Yadav was in power he did not remember the PDA. Now that he has been ousted, he is thinking about these sections of the society. The people of the country have realised that it is the Bharatiya Janata Party that works for the progress of the nation and never does dynastic politics," she said.

Reacting to yesterday's mega opposition meeting in Patna, the Union Minister said that a similar initiative was taken several times in the past to oust Modi but every time it has failed. "It is known to everyone that the BJP will break all past records in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and form government with absolute majority under the leadership of PM Modi," she said.