Jaunpur(Uttar Pradesh): A Hindu youth, Akhilesh Vishwakarma, from Varanasi's Karkhiyaon village, recently celebrated his cross-cultural marriage with an Italian woman named Tania Publico. The nuptials, conducted in accordance with Hindu traditions, took place on August 19th at Jaunpur's Trilochan Mahadev Shiva temple. Akhilesh has been employed as cabin crew with Qatar Airways since 2016, an experience that led him to his relation with Tania.

Their love story began to unfold in 2022 during a mutual friend's birthday celebration at Qatar's Souk Waqif. From the initial foundations of friendship, their connection matured into a profound love, prompting them to consider marriage. Opting to wed abroad, the couple first officially married in a civil ceremony on March 1st in Tbilisi, the capital city of Georgia in Europe. This legal marriage marked an important step in their journey.

Tania Publico, who works as an English teacher, harboured a desire to explore Akhilesh's homeland, Kashi. In a touching gesture, Akhilesh facilitated her wish by securing her an entry visa and inviting her to India. The couple's enduring bond and mutual respect for each other's cultural backgrounds were evident as they exchanged vows at the temple, a testament not only to their commitment towards each other but also an effort to blend diverse origins. Their love story serves as an inspiring example of how relationships can transcend boundaries and bring people from different corners of the world together in unity.

Also read: Another cross-border love story: South Korean woman travels to India to marry UP man she met at coffee shop abroad

"Tania was born in Italy, received her education in the Philippines and is currently staying in Qatar, while her family lives in America. She is very fond of Indian cuisine, especially dishes like chicken curry, rice, and paratha cooked by me. She has an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card and she wants to attain Indian citizenship because of her love for the country," Akhilesh said. "We have to return back to our jobs in Qatar after a week", quipped the groom.

Akhilesh further said that his family warmly welcomed the foreign bride into their fold, with father Subhash, mother Sangeeta, and brothers Umesh and Prateek all sharing a great bond with Tania.

Also read: Beyond Borders: A Tale of a Woman Who Journeyed to Pakistan to Meet Her Beloved