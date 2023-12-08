INDIAN AIR FORCE CAN NOW DROP ARMS EQUIPMENT WEIGHING UPTO 16 TONS IN INACCESSIBLE AREAS WITH PARACHUTE

Agra: Indian Air Force will now be able to transport and drop weapons, ammunition and any equipment weighing up to 16 tons in inaccessible areas of the country with a parachute under the Type-5 Heavy Drop System.

The Heavy Drop System was developed by the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) in Agra. The system was tested by the Air Force on Thursday for successful landing of a platform weighing 16 tons from C-17 Globe Master aircraft at the dropping zone in Malpura, Agra. Goods weighing 16 tons were dropped from this platform. The Western Command of the Indian Air Force shared photographs of the successful landing trial on X yesterday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives seem to be giving the desired results. Work is being undertaken in every sector under 'Make in India' mission and many innovations are being made in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. Emphasis is being laid on indigenous technology so that India does not have to depend on other countries in times of war or any extreme situation.

Scientists have prepared a Heavy Drop System of five parachutes that can deliver essential equipment to the army in any inaccessible area. The system has been developed after many years of hardwork, officials said.

According to ADRDE officials, it is a Type-5 Heavy Drop System and testing has been conducted in three phases at the Air Force's dropping zone in Malpura, Agra. In the first phase, the load was checked outside the C-17 Globe Master aircraft, in the second phase, the platform weighing 16 tons was loaded into the Globe Master aircraft and finally, the aircraft Globe Master flew in the sky. Then a platform weighing 16 tons was dropped from the sky by opening the rear door of the plane and five parachutes opened in the sky itself following which, the platform was successfully tested in the dropping zone.

Earlier, the Army had the capacity to deliver equipment weighing up to seven tons to inaccessible areas The Type-5 Heavy Drop System will further increase the strength of the Indian Army making it easier to deliver military equipment in the shortest possible time.