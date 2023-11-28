INCLEMENT WEATHER DISRUPTS FLIGHT OPERATIONS AT LUCKNOW AIRPORT

Lucknow: Inclement weather disrupted flight services as six Indigo flights could not fly on scheduled time from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Tuesday. The situation forced angry passengers to protest at the airport terminal.

Indigo Airlines flight (6E-6172), which took off from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at 11 pm, departed at around 2.9 am and reached Delhi at 3:34 am.

Similarly, the Indigo flight (6E-5072) operation was also delayed. Due to bad weather, the flight (XY-334), which was supposed to depart from Amausi airport at 8:55 pm, departed at 10:35 pm. Similarly, the flight, which was about to fly from Lucknow to Delhi at 2:35 pm (6E-2243) could finally take off at 3:27 pm.

The plane landed at Delhi airport at 4:54 pm. Due to bad weather in Delhi, those planes were forced to make an emergency landing at Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport where flights were stranded till the weather became clear.

According to airport sources, the flight (UK-778), the Delhi-bound flight from Kolkata, landed at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at around 7.45 pm. The Indigo Airlines flight (6E-6039) from Bangalore to Delhi landed at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport after the weather became clear.