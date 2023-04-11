Varanasi: In a rarest of rare biological conditions, a 14-day-old baby has been found to be carrying three fetuses in her abdomen at Sir Sunderlal Hospital of Kashi Hindu University in Uttar Pradesh's Kashi, officials said on Tuesday. Doctors said that the fetuses that transmitted to her through her mother inside the womb to her abdomen.

As per a BHU spokesperson, the surgery to remove the fetuses was done at the Department of Pediatric Surgery, Sir Sunderlal Hospital and was led by Dr. Ruchira with the team comprising Dr. Seth, Dr. Chetan and Dr. Greeshma. Anesthesia team was headed by Dr. Amrita, accompanied by Dr. Abha and Dr. Ritik. The child is admitted in the pediatric surgery ward and stable Pediatric Surgery.

As per the doctors, the rare condition of fetus in a child's stomach is a symptom of a disease called Fetus Fitu, which is found in one child out of 5 lakh children. Other embryos growing in the child's mother's abdomen are transferred to the child's abdomen due to not being able to develop completely as per medical experts.

In the latest case also, the three embryos that came out of the child's abdomen are those of other children growing in the mother's womb, which were transferred without being fully developed. As per the infant's family, the 14-day-old child had a swelling in the abdomen and difficulty in breathing. She was admitted to BHU Hospital where the doctors recommended an ultrasound examination.

In the ultrasound report, it was revealed that there were three fetuses in the child's abdomen leaving the family perplexed. Later, the doctors confirmed the rare condition by doing a CT scan. After the confirmation of the fetus in the child, a team of six doctors under the leadership of Dr. Ruchira performed the rare surgery lasting three hours.

After the surgery, Dr. Ruchira said that embryos were transferred from the mother's womb to the child's abdomen. The original bile duct and intestines of the child were obstructed due to the triple foetus, he said. He said that the patient had also developed jaundice due to the condition due to which she was having difficulty in breathing and there was swelling in the abdomen.

At present, the child is now out of danger, added Dr Ruchira. Dr. Ruchira said that the cost of operation comes in lakhs, but the infant has been treated free of cost at BHU's Sir Sunderlal Hospital.