IN A FIT OF RAGE MAN KILLS DAUGHTER AND BEAU WITH SHOVEL SURRENDERS TO POLICE

Badaun: A girl and her beau from the Bilsi area in Uttar Pradesh were killed by the former's father using a shovel on Tuesday morning. Later, he surrendered to the police. The deceased have been identified as Neetu (20) and Sachin (20) and the accused as Mahesh. According to the police, the deceased youth hailed from the ST community of the same village and had been seeing each other for quite some time and often met each other secretly.

Despite the girl's parents opposing the relationship, the young couple did not call it off and continued their romance. This morning, when the boy came to meet the girl at her place, the father caught them red-handed. Infuriated with their adamance, he killed them using the shovel and then arrived at the police station in blood-soaked clothes to surrender. The police taking the accused into custody, rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.