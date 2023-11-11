Varanasi: In a first of its kind incident in Uttar Pradesh's Kashi, a French national who died during a spiritual journey to the city was cremated at the Harishchandra Ghat, source said. Michael had come to Kashi a few days ago and wanted to attain salvation in Kashi as per sources. Michael died in Kashi three days ago.

His body was kept in the mortuary of the Trauma Center of Kashi Hindu University. The French national was cremated at Harishchandra Ghat. An official said that Varanasi Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma will bear the expenses of his last rites. This is the first case in Kashi when the last rites of a French citizen were performed with Hindu customs and traditions.

Devout Hindus who believe in spiritual importance want to spend the last part of their life in Kashi. French national Michael, after knowing about his illness, came to Kashi to spend the end of his life in the city. Sources said that he had to struggle a lot to live the last leg of his life in Kashi and managed a room to live in after a lot of efforts.

The last few days of his life went well and he died three days ago. He spent about 20 days in Kashi only. When Michael came to Varanasi, he could not find a place to stay. Feeling distressed, he started living in a guest house where he stayed for about 10 days and due to severe illness, he fell unconscious in the room.