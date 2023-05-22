Farrukhabad: A case has been filed against the imam of the mosque for allegedly threatening a man for wearing a saffron-coloured kurta while offering Friday namaz. Also, the imam warned the man of dire consequences if he visited the mosque in a dress of this colour in future. The matter is being investigated, police.

Kunwar Asif Ali, a resident of Mohalla Qazi Tola under Shamsabad police station area filed the case against Mahtab Hafiz, the imam of Jama Masjid located in Mohalla Kot. In his complaint, Kunwar stated that he had gone to Jama Masjid to offer Friday namaz wearing a saffron-coloured kurta.

After offering prayers, the imam stopped the complainant and warned him against wearing clothes of such color. The imam told him that saffron is the colour of Hindus so namaz cannot be performed while wearing clothes of this color. Responding to him, the complainant argued that all colours belong to Allah and questioned the reason behind banning a particular colour.

Kunwar alleged that the imam threatened him saying if the Muslim rule was prevalent then he would be given a befitting reply. Also, the imam had said that if the complainant visited the mosque wearing a dress of this colour, it would face dire consequences. The imam had publicly humiliated him and asked him to leave, Kunwar said adding that he was discriminated against on the basis of the color of his dress.

Shamsabad police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Bhati said that a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint. Action will be taken following investigation.