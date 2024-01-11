Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): An M.Tech student died by suicide under stress on Wednesday night in IIT Kanpur. His body was found in the room. After cops were informed, they rushed to the spot and investigated.

Forensics reached the spot and collected evidence. In fact a few days ago, Pallavi, a research student of the Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, had also ended her life due to stress.

According to IIT students, the deceased was in a state of depression.

Kalyanpur police station in-charge Dhananjay Pandey said that Vikas Meena, son of Nemchand Meena, a resident of Lakshmi Vihar Karkheda, Meerut, was a second year MTech student in IIT Kanpur.

Vikas committed suicide at 10 pm on Wednesday night. The suicide has raised questions on the ambience in the campus. officers: Administrative officers have always described the IIT Kanpur as student friendly. Tall claims are made that students remain stress free, but the suicides of two senior students within a month contradict this claim.

In fact such extreme steps have also put the administration on a sticky wicket. Students wonder whether peace exists in the campus or not.

Suicide is not a solution