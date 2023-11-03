IIT-BHU molestation case: ABVP holds protest against proposed wall to 'divide' BHU campus
Published: 24 minutes ago
Varanasi: Student activists of the ABVP students union on Friday held a sit-in on the campus of the Banaras Hindu University in Uttar Pradesh over an alleged proposal to build a wall across the BHU and IIT-BHU campuses in the aftermath of molestation of a female student. The BHU student alleged that she was forcibly kissed and disrobed inside the premises of the IIT BHU premises at around 2:00 am on November 1.
Angered by this, thousands of students of the insitute demonstrated for around 11 hours. Following assurance of the district administration, the students finally ended their protest against the alleged molestation. Sources said that one of the issues on which agreement was reached was that a wall would be built between IIT BHU and Banaras Hindu University in order to ensure security of the students especially the female students.
However the proposal to divide the campus through a wall has not gone down well with the BHU students who say that the Vice Chancellor's garden will not be allowed to be divided under any circumstances. Hundreds of workers of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad protested inside the campus demanding to drop the proposal.
The students have demanded that strict action should be taken against the accused as soon as possible. Besides, the university administration should take major action against those officers who are guilty in the matter, the students demanded. The students said that they will not allow the division of the university under any circumstances.
BHU student Sakshi Singh said that the “kind of incident that happened with the IIT BHU student is very wrong”. “The government should arrest the accused as soon as possible. Our demand is that the Vice Chancellor's garden will not be allowed to be divided under any circumstances. The IIT BHU campus is inside the BHU campus not the other way round” she said.
Aditi Maurya another BHU student said that it is unfortunate that such an incident happened on the campus. “Strictest action should be taken against the culprits. The district administration should take major action on this matter,” she said. Another student Abhay Singh said that such an incident has not happened for the first time in the campus.
“There is a loophole somewhere in the district administration and university administration. Crores of rupees are spent on security but such incidents are not stopping. We want that the Vice Chancellor's garden should not be divided, but strict action should be taken against the culprits,” he said.