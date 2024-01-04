IIT BHU GANGRAPE CASE ACCUSED USED TO VISIT CAMPUS AROUND MIDNIGHT ALMOST DAILY

Varanasi: The three accused BJP IT cell members arrested in the IIT-BHU gangrape case used to visit the university campus around midnight almost daily, police sources have said. The accused Kunal Pandey, Convener BJP IT Cell Varanasi Mahanagar, Saksham Patel Co-convenor BJP IT Cell Varanasi Mahanagar and Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan, Working Committee member BJP IT, Varanasi Mahanagar were arrested by the police two months of the gangrape, which has rocked the IIT-BHU.

Police officials investigating the case said that 40 teams probed the matter at the command center Trinetra in Varanasi and worked hard for at least 6 to 7 hours every day to examine the 750 CCTV cameras of the city. It is learnt that more than 10,000 mobile numbers were traced to locations ranging from Kashi Hindu University to Cantt and Chetganj areas of the city.

More than 1000 numbers were put on surveillance and call details of 200 suspicious numbers were scrutinized, sources said. According to top police officials, the locations of the accused were continuously traced to Kashi Hindu University after 12:00 night every day. Police officials say that the accused used to visit BHU campus almost daily.

During the course of investigation, the police came close to the accused on the tenth day but by then they had gone to Madhya Pradesh for election campaigning, sources said. The police team later camped in Madhya Pradesh but could not catch them. The accused were later arrested by the UP Police on their return to UP.

Police sources said that the mobile phones of the accused are being forensically examined. The police is preparing to present the evidence in the court on the basis of electronic evidence. Apart from call detail report, mobile phones of the accused, recording of their conversation, WhatsApp chatting, statement of the victim and testimony of other witnesses, is also being presented in the court.